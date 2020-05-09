State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,140,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,771,000 after acquiring an additional 234,396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,332,000 after purchasing an additional 200,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $549.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.24 and a 200 day moving average of $547.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

