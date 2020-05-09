State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $498.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,145 shares of company stock worth $74,225,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

