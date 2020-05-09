State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 16,900 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

