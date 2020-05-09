State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 17,600 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,696,000 after acquiring an additional 449,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

