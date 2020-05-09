State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $265.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

