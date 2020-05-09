State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total value of $931,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,970 shares in the company, valued at $76,341,708.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,638 shares of company stock worth $6,492,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $309.87 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

