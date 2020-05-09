State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $924,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after acquiring an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,287,000 after acquiring an additional 141,666 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $124.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

