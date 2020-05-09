State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,700 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.82.

Shares of ITW opened at $161.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.