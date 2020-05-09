State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after buying an additional 381,277 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 298,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $185.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.60. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

