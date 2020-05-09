State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,300 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 63.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 20.1% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $136.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

