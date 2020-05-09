State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,600 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

