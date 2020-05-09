State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $539,770,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after buying an additional 369,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.