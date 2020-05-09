State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,200 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

