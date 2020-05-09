State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

