State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.40 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $581.00. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.18 and its 200 day moving average is $409.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $604.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

