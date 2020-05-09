State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.95.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $174.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

