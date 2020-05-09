Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $105.42 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $143.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $125.55.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

