Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

