Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.09 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $77.06 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.33, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.