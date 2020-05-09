Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 689.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $18,329,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,520 shares of company stock worth $327,059,976. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $925.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $797.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

