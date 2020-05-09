Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $946,000 Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $40.96 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

