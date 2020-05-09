Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 19.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Paychex by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Paychex by 267.1% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 462,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 336,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Paychex by 32.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 66,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

