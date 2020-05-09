Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

