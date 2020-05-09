Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,884 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

