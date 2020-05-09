Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,973 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 103,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 56,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.