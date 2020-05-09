Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 30,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 83,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $147,744.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,905,725.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ETV opened at $13.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.