Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,668 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

