Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 250 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $99.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.