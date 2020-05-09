Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,259 shares of company stock worth $755,721. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $242.92 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

