Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after purchasing an additional 187,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 273,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $126.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

