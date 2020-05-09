Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stryker stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.96. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

