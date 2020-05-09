Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar Sells 200 Shares

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $192.08 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.96.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $604,447,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 50.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,980,000 after purchasing an additional 678,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.