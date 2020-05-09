Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.63

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $14.82. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 120 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.