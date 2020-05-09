Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) CFO Dennis M. Loughran Purchases 2,500 Shares

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) CFO Dennis M. Loughran bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $22,075.00.

Shares of SYNL opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Synalloy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Synalloy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synalloy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Synalloy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Synalloy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

