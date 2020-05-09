Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $91.65.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.