Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Dick Allen Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dick Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78.

TNDM stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

