Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.01

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.98. Tantech shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 18,700 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Get Tantech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.