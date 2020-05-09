Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after buying an additional 1,371,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after buying an additional 353,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 595,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after buying an additional 130,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $73,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $13.80 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

