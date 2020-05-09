TD Securities Cuts Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$1.25

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuvista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.82.

Shares of NVA opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market cap of $187.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$110,000.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

