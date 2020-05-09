TD Securities Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$22.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.92.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.51.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

