TD Securities Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$22.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.92.

GEI opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$10.96 and a one year high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.55%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

