Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,421 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 702,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 36.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,862,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $179,906,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.