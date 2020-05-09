Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) Insider Paul Anderson Buys 185,000 Shares of Stock

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) insider Paul Anderson purchased 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,200.00 ($15,744.68).

Shares of Terracom stock opened at A$0.12 ($0.09) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.33. Terracom Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of A$0.62 ($0.44).

About Terracom

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and Mongolia. It explores for hard coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company primarily focuses on the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden, the Clyde Park coal, and the Pentland projects that are located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project, which consists of 11 sub-blocks with a total surface area of approximately 41.42 square kilometers that is located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

