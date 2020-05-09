Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $59,945,000. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

