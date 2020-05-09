Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Corp (TSE:TZS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $1.89. Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and a P/E ratio of -28.64.

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Company Profile (TSE:TZS)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

