Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.11–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.77 million.Twilio also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.45.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $179.69 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $182.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

