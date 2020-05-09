Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.97% of Tyson Foods worth $1,261,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,810,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after buying an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after acquiring an additional 177,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.