Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.42.

NYSE:UBER opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

