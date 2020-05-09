Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.02

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.02 and traded as high as $122.46. Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 10,412 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 million and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.54.

About Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

