Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €30.50 ($35.47) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.99 ($27.89).

Uniper stock opened at €25.22 ($29.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. Uniper has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12-month high of €30.64 ($35.63). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.37.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

